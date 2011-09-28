OSLO, Sept 28 The Gudrun field off Norway will start producing in the first quarter of 2014, oil firm Statoil said on Wednesday.

The firm previously said that the field, which could produce close to 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, would begin producing in 2014.

Statoil has a 75-percent stake in the project, while France's Gdf Suez holds the remaining 25 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)