GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
OSLO, Sept 28 The Gudrun field off Norway will start producing in the first quarter of 2014, oil firm Statoil said on Wednesday.
The firm previously said that the field, which could produce close to 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, would begin producing in 2014.
Statoil has a 75-percent stake in the project, while France's Gdf Suez holds the remaining 25 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.