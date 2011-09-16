OSLO, Sept 16 Norway's Statoil and partners will invest some 5.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($948 million) in the development of a small oil and gas field in the North Sea, the Norwegian oil and energy ministry said on Friday.

The Stjerne field, which is expected to hold some 42 million barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, is due to start production in the first quarter of 2013, the ministry said in a statement.

The partners in Stjerne, formerly known as Katla, are Statoil, which has a 49.3 percent stake in the field, Total with 10 percent, ExxonMobil with 4.7 percent, ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 33.6 percent. ($1 = 5.593 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)