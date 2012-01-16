STAVANGER, Norway Jan 16 Statoil
will drill two, possibly three, appraisal wells on a giant North
Sea oil find to estimate further its size, the Norwegian oil
firm said on Monday.
"We will drill two, possibly three, more appraisal wells,"
said a company spokesman. The company will drill the wells on
the section of the find that it operates, called Aldous Major
South.
Sweden's Lundin Petroleum operates another sector,
called Avaldsnes, of the same oil find. On Monday Lundin said
Avaldsnes was expected to contain less oil and gas than earlier
expected.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)