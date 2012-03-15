OSLO, March 15 An emergency situation is underway at the oil and gas Statfjord C platform in the North Sea and an evacuation was being prepared, operator Statoil told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have an emergency situation at Statfjord C. We are now trying to get an overview of the situation," said a Statoil spokeswoman. "We (...) are preparing an evacuation." (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)