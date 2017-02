OSLO Oct 10 The fire brigade called the all clear after an oil leak at the Statoil-operated Mongstad oil refinery north of Bergen in Norway on Monday caused Statoil to evacuate the plant.

"There is no longer any danger at the refinery and the fire brigade will return to its bases," Thorstein Neraas of the Bergen Fire Brigade told Reuters.

State broadcaster NRK reported the leak at the refinery, Norway's largest, on Monday afternoon.

Statoil was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)