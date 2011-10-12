OSLO Oct 12 Statoil said it will shut down production of liquefied natural gas at its Snoehvit plant on Norway's northern tip for two to three weeks to perform technical repairs.

The Norwegian oil company said the closure will begin on Friday.

"This temporary closure is due to the discovery of a contraction in a heat exchanger tube," the company said in a statement.

It said the cause of the trouble could be "the presence of residual moisture following the maintenance shutdown earlier this year" but added that it was not sure yet.

"There are also plans to carry out some corrective maintenance during the shutdown," the company said.

In the past year the plant, which processes gas from the Snoehvit field into LNG for transport by ship, has been taken out of service repeatedly because of technical problems.

Its average output amounts to some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year.

The partners in the Snoehvit field are Statoil with 33.53 percent, Total with 18.40 percent, Hess with 3.26 percent, GDF Suez with 12 percent, RWE Dea with 2.81 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro, which holds the remaining 30 percent. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)