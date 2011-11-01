OSLO Nov 1 Statoil said its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas plant on the northern tip of Norway was back in production after a shutdown for repairs that began October 14.

"The plant now works as intended and production is back to normal," Statoil said in a statement.

During the shutdown parts of the plant were heated and dried, the company said. Gas and liquid samples were taken for analysis, and tests conducted to find the cause of a pressure build-up possibly replated to icing in the plant.

In the past year the plant, which processes gas from the Snoehvit field into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for transport by ship, has been taken out of service repeatedly because of technical problems.

Its average output amounts to some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year.

The partners in the Snoehvit field are Statoil with 33.53 percent, Total with 18.40 percent, Hess with 3.26 percent, GDF Suez with 12 percent, RWE Dea with 2.81 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro, which holds the remaining 30 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)