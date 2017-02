OSLO Nov 4 Statoil has agreed to acquire Hess' stake in the Barents Sea Snoehvit field and Total's interest in the North Sea Valemon field, it said in separate statements on Friday.

Statoil said it would acquire Hess' 3.26% ownership in Snoehvit and adjacent production licences, bringing Statoil's ownership share to 36.79 percent.

The Norwegian company also said it would acquire Total's 2.5 percent share in Valemon in exchange for Statoil's 2.0% share in the North Sea's Hild gas field. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)