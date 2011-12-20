UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
OSLO Dec 20 Five oil-exploration blocks off Angola assigned to Norway's Statoil on Tuesday could become a "backbone" of the company's global production activity, an executive said on Tuesday.
"If this comes in as we hope, this could be a backbone for Statoil for decades to come in terms of production," said Erling Vaagnes, senior vice president for exploration technology and expertise.
"It could be one of the most important clusters for Statoil going forward," he added, noting that the subsea geology closely resembles that of oil-rich basins Brazil. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.