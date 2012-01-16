OSLO Jan 16 Norwegian oil firm Statoil said on Monday it agreed with Sweden's Lundin that a giant North Sea oil discovery may be smaller than earlier expected.

"Obviously it is a bit disappointing that we have negative results from the appraisal well at Avaldsnes," said a Statoil spokesman.

Lundin is the operator of Avaldsnes while Statoil is the operator of Aldous Major South, which together form a common oil reservoir.

Lundin earlier estimated that Avaldsnes could contain between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of reserves. The company did not give updated numbers on Monday.

He said Statoil planned to drill more appraisal wells in the area, and would wait for the results of these drillings before it would present an update on the estimated reservoir.

"But we support the operator in their view that the results from this well may have a negative effect on the volumes of the discovery," said the spokesman. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)