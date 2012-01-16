OSLO Jan 16 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
said on Monday it agreed with Sweden's Lundin
that a giant North Sea oil discovery may be smaller than earlier
expected.
"Obviously it is a bit disappointing that we have negative
results from the appraisal well at Avaldsnes," said a Statoil
spokesman.
Lundin is the operator of Avaldsnes while Statoil is the
operator of Aldous Major South, which together form a common oil
reservoir.
Lundin earlier estimated that Avaldsnes could contain
between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of reserves. The
company did not give updated numbers on Monday.
He said Statoil planned to drill more appraisal wells in the
area, and would wait for the results of these drillings before
it would present an update on the estimated reservoir.
"But we support the operator in their view that the results
from this well may have a negative effect on the volumes of the
discovery," said the spokesman.
