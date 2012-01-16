OSLO Jan 16 Norway's Statoil is sticking with an estimate of 900 million to 1.5 billion barrels of oil at its Aldous Major South field in the North Sea despite a disappointing appraisal well at Lundin Petroleum's adjacent Avaldsnes field.

Norwegian officials have said they want Statoil and Lundin to develop the two fields as a single unit because the oil is contiguous.

"The news (about Avaldsnes) does not affect Aldous in any way," said a Statoil spokesman on Monday. "We are still working with the interval of 900 million to 1,500 million barrels."

He said any adjustment in the Aldous Major South estimate would await the drilling of additional appraisal wells. (Reporting by Ole Peter Skonnord)