UPDATE 5-Oil gains as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
* UAE and Iraq pledge to catch up with production cut targets
OSLO, June 12 Norwegian oil firm Statoil and Sinochem bought the Peregrino floating production, storage and offloading vessel from Maersk, it said on Tuesday.
The vessel is operating in the Campos Basin off Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and has a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil. It produced well over 15 million barrels during its first year of operation.
FPSO contractor BW Offshore will take over operation of the FPSO after a transition period of about six months, it said in a statement.
Statoil did not disclose the purchase price. The vessel, built in 2007, cost more than $1 billion to build, Maersk said earlier. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.