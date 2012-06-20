OSLO, June 20 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
has entered into partnership with PetroFrontier Corp
to explore for shale gas in Australia, the company said
on Wednesday.
Statoil said the partners could drill 10-20 wells by 2017,
with Statoil committing $25 million for the first phase of the
exploration programme in Autralia's Northern Territories.
Petrofrontier will operate the first phase of the programme
while Statoil has secured options to operate from the second
exploration phase in addition to increase ownership interests
from 25 to 65 percent of PetroFrontier's interests, it added.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)