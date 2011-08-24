OSLO Aug 24 Norwegian oil firm Statoil (STL.OL) has struck oil and gas near its Gullfaks South production area in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

The size of the discovery in production license 50 is between 0.5 and 1.5 million cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, according to preliminary estimates, the directorate said.

"The licensees... are planning to tie-in the discovery to existing infrastructure in the Gullfaks area," the directorate added.

Statoil is the operator of the license, with 70 percent ownership, while state-owned Petoro has 30 percent.

Oil and gas were proved in both a wildcat well and a sidetrack in the southern part of the Gullfaks South field. Water depth in the area is 136 metres, while drilling extended to 3,580 metres below the seabed. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)