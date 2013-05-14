LONDON May 14 European authorities are
investigating trading activities of Royal Dutch Shell,
the oil major said on Tuesday, and pricing agency Platts also
confirmed a review by the European Commission.
"We can confirm that Shell companies are currently assisting
the European Commission in an enquiry into trading activities,"
a Shell spokesman said after rival Statoil said its
offices had been searched.
Platts said "the European Commission has undertaken a review
at its premises in London this morning in relation to the Platts
price-assessment process. Platts is cooperating fully with the
European Commission's review".