LONDON May 14 European authorities are investigating trading activities of Royal Dutch Shell, the oil major said on Tuesday, and pricing agency Platts also confirmed a review by the European Commission.

"We can confirm that Shell companies are currently assisting the European Commission in an enquiry into trading activities," a Shell spokesman said after rival Statoil said its offices had been searched.

Platts said "the European Commission has undertaken a review at its premises in London this morning in relation to the Platts price-assessment process. Platts is cooperating fully with the European Commission's review".