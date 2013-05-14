UPDATE 5-Armed faction enters major Libyan oil ports, putting output at risk
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
BRUSSELS May 14 The European Commission said on Tuesday officials carried out raids in two member states on several companies active in pricing oil, refined products and biofuels.
It said the Commission had concerns the companies may have colluded in reporting distorted prices to a price reporting agency to manipulate published prices and that the firms may have prevented others from participating in the price assessment process.
It did not identify any of the parties involved, but its statement came after separate announcements by Norway's Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell that they were working with the authorities in their inquiries. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.