OSLO, March 10 Norway's Statoil has
ditched plans to build a futuristic-looking head office in
Stavanger after cutting the size of its workforce by almost
3,000 in recent years, a spokesman for the oil and gas firm said
on Friday.
Statoil in early 2014 launched plans to construct an oval
building with a sloping roof to accommodate some 3,500
employees, but the price of Brent crude has since fallen by
half, forcing a rethink.
"At that time we expected the need for office space to
increase, but today the existing offices meet our needs,"
Statoil's spokesman Morten Eek said.
"It became possible after workforce reductions and more
efficient use of workspace," he added.
Statoil said on its website it has some 20,500 employees,
down from 23,400 in 2013. In 2015, Statoil sold its head office
building in Stavanger to Colony Capital Inc., signing a 15-year
lease with a possible extension.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)