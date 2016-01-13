OSLO Jan 13 Energy major Statoil and
its partners have agreed on a development concept for their
Trestakk oil and gas discovery off the coast of Norway after
cutting the cost of the project by several hundred million
dollars, the company said on Wednesday.
A final decision on whether or not to go ahead with the
Norwegian Sea development will be taken during 2016, it added.
Statoil, ENI and Exxon Mobil have picked a
subsea concept that will reduce the investment cost by 30
percent compared to their initial estimate from March 2015,
Statoil said in a statement.
It did not reveal its cost estimate, but a Statoil spokesman
said the savings amounted to several billion Norwegian crowns,
corresponding to hundreds of millions of dollars.
One dollar currently costs 8.86 Norwegian crowns.
Development of Trestakk had previously been postponed to cut
costs amid the crash in oil prices, which have forced energy
firms to step up cash discipline and be cautious about investing
in new projects.
The field, discovered in 1986, will be developed with five
subsea wells which will be tied in to the nearby Aasgard field,
Statoil said.
The oil ministry and the country's regulator have put
pressure on Statoil to develop Trestakk, as the project is seen
as time-critical due to its dependence of infrastructure in the
area.
Recoverable resources for the field were estimated at 75
million barrels of oil equivalents. Production upstart could
take place in 2019, Statoil said.
Operator Statoil holds a 59.1 percent stake in the project
while Exxon Mobil has 33 percent and ENI 7.9 percent.
($1 = 8.8578 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)