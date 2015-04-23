* Statoil cutting less in capex than any other major
* Continues to invest in long term projects
* Big state owner provides stability
* Share price underperformed in past year
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, April 23 Norway's Statoil is
cutting investments less than any other oil major this year,
positioning for a crude price recovery but taking a risk should
the slump be protracted.
By continuing to spend on projects that won't start making
returns for a up to a decade, the state-controlled energy giant
hopes to sidestep the kind of boom-to-bust cycle often seen in
the oil sector. Crude oil prices halved last year.
"We as an industry tend to have a permanent bipolar
disorder. We are either euphoric or depressed," Statoil Chief
Economist Eirik Waerness said.
"Maybe this time it will be slightly different and this will
allow us to look through the cycle."
The strategy reflects Norway's tradition of long-term
thinking and also some pressure to maintain work from the
country's powerful regulator.
But is not without risks. If crude prices recover quickly,
Statoil will be better positioned to resume growth, but a long
period of cheap oil could increase debt and hurt its credit
rating, and force the company to slash dividends.
According to industry-wide budgets finalised this month,
Statoil plans to cut spending by 8 percent this year while
rivals slash by an average of more than 20 percent. Its
spending on exploration will fall just 9 percent, even though an
offshore discovery won't produce oil for eight to 10 years.
In Tanzania, Statoil recently took over a well stake from
ExxonMobil and drilled alone when its partner declined
to go ahead with the project.
It is also continuing expensive Canadian and Gulf of Mexico
exploration programmes and has just started construction on the
Arctic Asta Hansteen field, a low-margin deepwater gas project
that also requires a 480 kilometre pipeline.
"Statoil is taking a long term view, which is part of the
broader Norwegian attitude to oil and gas -- that this is our
gem and we'll use it wisely," said Alex Griffiths, the head of
oil and gas research at ratings agency Fitch.
Rivals' approaches differ. Royal Dutch Shell is
slashing spending by 16 percent this year after a 20 percent cut
in 2014 and aims to lower its average cost with a $70 billion
takeover of Britain's BG.
Statoil has some advantages over its rivals. The firm is
majority-owned by a triple-A-rated state and has relatively
little debt, meaning its borrowing costs are among the
industry's lowest.
It is willing to live with lower margins than rivals and is
more open to new technology that improves efficiency over time.
Top shareholder Norway is also very patient while its
regulator can be assertive. It told Statoil this month that it
could not halt the small Trestakk project in the North Sea
because of low oil prices as the investment was time-critical
and stopping would be illegal.
"Oil firms know they have an obligation towards the Norwegian
people to be allowed to reap and harvest the resource on the
continental shelf," oil minister Tord Lien said. "There are
obligations toward owning licences."
Unlike other nations, Norway gives away licences for free
and provides big subsidies for exploration and development.
Companies in return commit to certain spending and pay the
world's highest oil tax at 78 percent once production starts.
Offering a carrot, Lien said the state would consider
subsidising another stalled Statoil project.
SHARE RISK
Investors are not yet convinced by Statoil's approach.
Despite a generous dividend, Statoil shares are down 11 percent
over the past year, underperforming a 2 percent fall on the
European oil and gas index. In dollars, the fall was a
massive 32 percent.
The relatively small cut in investment and high dividend
will eat into earnings this year, so that the stock remains
"sensationally expensive" even at these lower levels, Swedbank
analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen said. On a price-to-earnings basis,
he estimates that Statoil is more than 20 percent expensive than
rival shares.
"(Risk) can be boiled down to two things: the balance sheet
is going to weaken, risking dividends being cut and its credit
ratings lowered," John Olaisen, an analyst at Oslo-based ABG
Sundal Collier said. "I think both scenarios are very likely."
Statoil has, like rivals, also suspended projects from
Canadian oil sands to the Norwegian Arctic, and initiated a $5
billion cost-reduction programme that involves layoffs.
But it has given the go-ahead for development of the $29
billion Johan Sverdrup field, Europe's costliest oil investment.
"All companies on the stock exchange are pressured by
shareholders to cut cost and they can't see beyond their noses,"
said Hege Kverneland, chief technology officer at oil service
giant National Oilwell Varco.
"Statoil has the possibility to look further and say, yes,
it's a downturn, but we've been there before, it's going to come
up again."
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Catherine
Evans)