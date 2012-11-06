EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
OSLO Nov 6 Appraisal drilling results from the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea are "very good," energy firm Det norske, one of the partners in the license said on Tuesday.
"Det Norske oljeselskap ASA is of the opinion that the well results are every good," the firm said in a statement. "The results will eliminate the uncertainty pertaining to the reservoir quality of the northern part of central Johan Sverdrup."
Norwegian energy firm Statoil is the field's operator with a 40 percent stake, state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, Det Norske holds 20 percent and Lundin Petroleum has 10 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German utility RWE scrapped its dividend for the second year in a row after taking writedowns on the value of its fossil-fuel based power plants, which are struggling to compete against solar parks and wind farms.