OSLO, June 8 Norway's Kvaerner has
won a key platform construction contract from Statoil, securing
another deal for a Norwegian oil services sector that has
struggled for years with high costs and cheaper competition from
Asian rivals.
Statoil asked Kvaerner and KBR to design
and build a 19,000 tonne top for one of its platforms at the
Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea in a deal worth 6.7
billion crown ($843 million), the companies said on Monday.
Kvaerner had previously said that winning the contract was
vital because its orderbook was slowly dwindling after energy
companies had stopped or cancelled many projects amid the oil
price slump.
"So far the Norwegian supplier industry has won the main
Johan Sverdrup contracts," Margareth Oevrum, Statoil's
technology, projects and drilling chief said. "It is good to see
that Statoil and the suppliers jointly are about to break the
cost curve to ensure competitive force in a tough time for the
whole industry."
Worth nearly $30 billion, Sverdrup is the costliest North
Sea project ever and holds up to 3 billion barrels of oil
equivalents. Once it is fully running in the first half of the
next decade, it could account for a quarter of Norway's oil and
gas output.
Statoil has struggled with rising costs and warned Norwegian
businesses that they needed to cut prices or it would continue
to give key contracts to foreign rivals.
But companies such as Kvaerner, Aker Solutions
and Aibel have won the biggest Sverdrup contracts so far,
suggesting that prices have been cut and Statoil remains keen to
work with local suppliers.
Kvaerner and KBR will design and build the 560-bed living
quarters and the utility module for Sverdrup at yards in Norway,
Poland and Sweden. The modules with be assembled in Norway, with
completion due in the first quarter of 2019 and the field due to
start operations later that year.
($1 = 7.9495 Norwegian crowns)
