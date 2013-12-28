(Corrects day in paragraph 1)
OSLO Dec 28 TEOutput at the Statfjord A
platform in the North Sea was shut after an oil and gas leak on
Saturday, leading to about half of the 168 staff on board being
evacuated by helicopter, operator Statoil said.
"The leak was reported at about 17.40 (1640 GMT). It had
occurred some 10 minutes before," Statoil spokesman Kjetil
Visnes told Reuters.
There were no reports of injuries, he said, and the
situation was normalised at about 1820 GMT. It was as yet
unclear when output would resume. Visnes declined to say how
much oil and gas the platform was producing at the time.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Andrew Roche)