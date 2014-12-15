BRUSSELS Dec 15 European Union competition
authorities gave conditional clearance on Monday for oil major
BP to acquire jet fuel business Statoil Fuel and Retail
Aviation (SFRA).
The European Commission said BP had committed to divesting
SFRA's activities at Stockholm, Malmo, Gothenburg and Copenhagen
airports to remove concerns that increased concentration there
would have led to price increases of fuel for airlines.
"These divestments would remove the entire overlap with
regard to the supply of aviation fuel. Moreover, the divestments
would allow the entry of an additional aviation fuel supplier at
these four airports," the EU antitrust regulator said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)