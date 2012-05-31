OSLO May 31 Statoil has awarded Denmark's Maersk a contract for chartering a new category C jack-up rig for the Dagny oil and gas field in the North Sea, Statoil said on Thursday.

The contract is valued at $605 million and runs for four years with two one-year options.

Production drilling is scheduled to start the summer of 2015.

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)