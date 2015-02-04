OSLO Feb 4 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has appointed veteran insider Eldar Saetre as its new chief executive officer, it said on Wednesday.

Saetre (59), who originally said he did not want the job on a permanent basis, has been Statoil's acting president and CEO since October, when Helge Lund left the firm to head Britain's BG Group. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)