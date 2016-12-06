BRIEF-Mattel Q4 adjusted earnings $0.52 per share
* Mattel reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and declares quarterly dividend
OSLO Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
Statoil on Monday was awarded oil exploration acreage offshore Mexico in partnership with BP and Total . (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Mattel reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and declares quarterly dividend
* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends