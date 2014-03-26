Nikkei withers, whipped by strong yen and Wall Street losses
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
OSLO, March 26 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has a won a license to explore for oil and gas in a deepwater block offshore Myanmar together with U.S. major ConocoPhillips, the Asian country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.
The other winners in the licensing round include Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Total. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.