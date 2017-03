OSLO, Sept 27 Norway's Statoil needs to reinforce its Njord platform in the Norwegian Sea before production can resume and postponed its restart to the summer of 2014 from September, it said on Friday.

Its comments echo a statement by Faroe Petroleum, its venture in the licence, that Njord's restart would be delayed until the second quarter of next year.

Njord was expected to produce 10,000 barrels of oil per day once production resumed in 2013, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.