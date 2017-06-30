OSLO, June 30 Statoil said on Friday it
would move its critical information technology (IT) tasks from
Indian provider HCL Technologies back to Norway to
improve security.
A number of IT-related security incidents in recent years,
including one that disrupted oil loading at the Mongstad
refinery in 2014, had led the Norwegian energy company to create
a task force to assess risks.
As a result of this assessment Statoil decided to strip its
most "critical" tasks from provider HCL, to which the company
outsources most of its infrastructure IT management, after
internal reports identified potential security problems.
"Critical tasks on IT infrastructure should be carried out
by internal resources in Statoil," a spokesman for the company
said.
Statoil will begin identifying immediately which operations
to move back to Norway and implement this "as soon as possible",
he added.
Security is in the spotlight at international energy firms
after a cyberattack hit A.P. Moller Maerk's
operations this week, causing disruptions and an economic impact
that the company has yet to gauge fully.
Statoil's decision is not directly linked to recent
cyberattacks, but the company is following such incidents
closely as it tries to shield its operations, it said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Dale
Hudson)