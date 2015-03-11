OSLO, March 11 Norwegian energy giant Statoil
is making money from storing oil during the current
supply glut, but it's not yet profitable to hold crude on
tankers at sea, Statoil's trading chief told Reuters on
Wednesday.
A steep fall in the price of crude from last June to January
enabled traders to potentially make money by storing oil for
delivery at a later date, as the market moved into an unusually
large contango, a market structure when prices in future months
are above the spot price.
But the contango has narrowed lately as Brent crude oil
prices recovered to around $60 barrel, making it less
profitable to store oil, and prompting some selling.
"We are typically putting volumes in the storage when there
is a contango, and there is a contango in the market today,"
Rune Bjoernson, Statoil's head of marketing and trading, told
Reuters.
"It is, however, not high enough, in our mind, to put it on
floating storage."
The contango between the first and second months for Brent
LCOc1-LCOc2 narrowed to about 36 cents on Wednesday from more
than $1.30 last month. Contracts for delivery in August were
just $3 above the spot price.
Bjoernsen said it costs on average $0.25-0.30 per barrel to
profitably store oil in caverns, $0.50-0.80 in onshore tanks and
$1-1.20 on supertankers at sea.
He declined to say how much oil Statoil is storing on land
or at sea.
While storing oil on land is always more lucrative because
it is cheaper than storing it on tankers, not all companies own
or have access to mostly privately owned storage facilities on
land.
Traders such as Trafigura, Vitol and
Gunvor as well as energy majors like BP and
Shell stored oil on land and in tankers to capitalise
on the future price movement.
But only half the tankers booked to hold crude oil at sea
two months ago are still earmarked for storage.
Olav Kolbeinstveit, head of Statoil's market analysis, told a
media seminar on Wednesday the Norwegian firm saw the signs of a
recovery in oil, but declined to speculate whether lower
investments and a drop in drilling rigs in the United States
meant the price had bottomed.
"The fall in U.S. rig count is one thing, and another is
announcements of ourselves and our peers on capex (capital
expenditure) cuts by 10 percent to 30 percent," he told Reuters
later. "That would lead to a reaction on the supply side."
Kolbeinstveit said there were also signs of growing demand in
response to lower prices, particularly in the United States.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing
by David Sheppard and Susan Thomas)