OSLO, June 20 Oil and gas firm Statoil hit a dry well in the Barents Sea off Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The well was drilled in production license 615 about 350 kilometres north of Hammerfest. It was the first well drilled in the production license 615, operated by Statoil.

Other partners in the license include ConocoPhillips , OMV and Petoro.

