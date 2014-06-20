BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Q4 loss per share of $0.98
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
OSLO, June 20 Oil and gas firm Statoil hit a dry well in the Barents Sea off Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
The well was drilled in production license 615 about 350 kilometres north of Hammerfest. It was the first well drilled in the production license 615, operated by Statoil.
Other partners in the license include ConocoPhillips , OMV and Petoro.
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)