OSLO, June 4 Norway's Statoil said on Tuesday new drilling proved Volve field to hold additional oil reserves in a range from 8.8 million to 9.4 million barrels.

That almost doubles estimated remaining reserves at the North Sea field, meaning that production there could be prolonged at least until the end of 2016, the company added.

Statoil holds 59.6 percent, ExxonMobil 30.4 percent and Bayerngas Norge 10 percent of the license.