BRIEF-Medgold options Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
OSLO, June 4 Norway's Statoil said on Tuesday new drilling proved Volve field to hold additional oil reserves in a range from 8.8 million to 9.4 million barrels.
That almost doubles estimated remaining reserves at the North Sea field, meaning that production there could be prolonged at least until the end of 2016, the company added.
Statoil holds 59.6 percent, ExxonMobil 30.4 percent and Bayerngas Norge 10 percent of the license.
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.