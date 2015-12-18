OSLO Dec 18 Statoil and partners expect to invest some 8.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($933.87 million) in the development of the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 project off Norway, the firm said on Friday.

Production is expected to start in the second quarter of 2018, Statoil said in a statement. Vestflanken 2 is seen to produce in excess of 100 million barrels of oil equivalents in its lifetime.

Oseberg Vestflanken 2 is the first of three planned phases for developing the remaining reserves in the Oseberg area, Statoil said.

Statoil's partners in Oseberg are Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 33.6 percent, France's Total with 14.7 percent and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent. Statoil's stake is 49.3 percent.

($1 = 8.7807 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)