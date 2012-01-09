* New Havis oil discovery could provide 200-300 mln boe

* May hold 400-600 mln boe jointly with nearby Skrugard find

* Oil output at Havis-Skrugard seen at 100,000 bpd

* More oil finds could be made in the area -Statoil CEO

* Strengthens global push to the energy-rich Arctic -analyst (Adds analyst, Eni comment, background)

By Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Jan 9 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has made a second big oil discovery in the Barents Sea in less than a year and predicted more to come in the region, accelerating the global scramble to find and produce Arctic energy reserves.

The find was the latest in a series for Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, and may prompt intensified exploration in the Russian half of the Barents and elsewhere above the Arctic Circle, analysts said.

Statoil said the new oil find, Havis, could hold 200 to 300 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. Combined with reserves from the nearby Skrugard field, discovered in April, the total comes to 400 to 600 million boe, Statoil said.

"This is extremely positive," said John Olaisen, an analyst at Oslo-based firm Carnegie. "This is an important strategic asset in a new oil region, so this is very good ... One could expect more oil finds in the region after this."

Finding oil in the western Barents Sea had proved very difficult.

Over the past 30 years oil companies have drilled 92 exploration wells but only a handful have proven to be hits - Skrugard, Statoil's Snoehvit gas field, Eni's Goliat oilfield and Total's Norvarg discovery.

Oil analyst Thorbjoern Kjus of DNB Markets said Havis will add momentum to a northward push by global oil companies, whose efforts have picked up since a 2008 estimate by the U.S. government that nearly a quarter of the earth's undiscovered resources are in the Arctic.

"The oil majors are looking further and further from the markets into new frontiers like the Arctic, which means the barrels are becoming more and more expensive," he said.

He added that Havis could stimulate additional oil exploration across the Barents, including the eastern reaches where Russian energy companies have found several big gas fields but relatively little oil to date.

Eni, Statoil's commercial partner at Havis and Skrugard, said the new find lets it "further strengthen its leadership in the Barents Sea where it will be the first operator to produce oil in 2013 with the launch of Goliath."

The Italian firm added: "Eni will also be the only company, together with Statoil, to be present in all the three commercial oil discoveries in the Barents Sea."

Olaisen said Havis could be worth between one and two crowns per share to Statoil's share price and that the reserves could be greater than the oil firm said, based on the quality of the oil and gas column found while drilling.

"This discovery will help Statoil achieve their 2020 production targets," added Olaisen. Statoil wants to up its total oil and gas output by a third to 2.5 million barrels per day by 2020 compared with its 2010 level.

Statoil expected more success around Havis, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We believe we now understand (the geology) and have cracked the code in this area," Helge Lund said in an interview. "We think we will be able to make additional finds in this licence in the future."

He added the aim was for production at Havis to begin before the end of the decade.

The partners in the latest oil find are Statoil (50 percent), Eni (30 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (20 percent).

Shares in Statoil were up 1.22 percent at 0817 GMT outperforming an European oil and gas index up 0.4 percent. Shares in Eni were up 0.8 percent.

UPBEAT OUTLOOK DESPITE DECLINING OUTPUT

Norway's oil and gas production has been declining since 2001 with finds becoming ever smaller - until recently.

Following the discovery of Skrugard in April, Statoil and Sweden's Lundin Petroleum discovered Aldous Major South and Avaldsnes in the North Sea, which together could be the third-largest biggest oil discovery made off Norway, with a potential of up to 3.3 billion boe in reserves.

Norwegian oil production is still expected to decline overall but the recent discoveries are seen slowing the trend. Norway is the second-largest global gas exporter.

Havis and Skrugard lie in the same offshore production licence in the Barents Sea but the reservoirs are not connected to each other, Statoil said.

Statoil's Lund said the most likely scenario was for a coordinated development of the two discoveries. Earlier this month, the firm said it would use a floating production unit to do the job at Skrugard.

Gross daily oil production at Havis and Skrugard combined could reach 100,000 barrels, said Trond Omdal, an analyst at Oslo-based Arctic Securities.

"On a big field like this one, the recovery rate (of hydrocarbons) can be between 50 and 70 percent, so we can expect at least a rate of 50 percent here," he said. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and William Hardy)