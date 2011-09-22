OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has made a small, uncommercial oil discovery in the North Sea some 12 kilometres away from an oil find that may be the biggest made so far world-wide in 2011, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

A well was drilled to appraise the size of the Aldous Major North prospect, which Statoil and partners had great hopes for following the discovery of Aldous Major South which, together with the nearby Avaldsnes discovery, may hold between 500 million and 1.2 billion of recoverable barrels of oil equivalent.

The reservoir at the Aldous Major North well was of poorer quality than expected, the NPD said in a statement.

The partners "will consider further exploration drilling on Aldous Major North in order to clarify the structure's potential," Statoil said in a separate statement.

The partners in the license are Statoil (40 percent), Det norske (20 percent), Sweden's Lundin Petroleum (10 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)