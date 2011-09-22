OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
has made a small, uncommercial oil discovery in the
North Sea some 12 kilometres away from an oil find that may be
the biggest made so far world-wide in 2011, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
A well was drilled to appraise the size of the Aldous Major
North prospect, which Statoil and partners had great hopes for
following the discovery of Aldous Major South which, together
with the nearby Avaldsnes discovery, may hold between 500
million and 1.2 billion of recoverable barrels of oil
equivalent.
The reservoir at the Aldous Major North well was of poorer
quality than expected, the NPD said in a statement.
The partners "will consider further exploration drilling on
Aldous Major North in order to clarify the structure's
potential," Statoil said in a separate statement.
The partners in the license are Statoil (40 percent), Det
norske (20 percent), Sweden's Lundin Petroleum
(10 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30
percent).
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)