Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
OSLO Nov 11 Energy firm Statoil has made a find of between 57 million and 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in the Norwegian Sea, the country's Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.
Statoil has a 35-percent stake in the find. The other partners in the discovery are: France's GDF Suez with 20 percent, Germany's E.ON with 17.5 percent, Norway's Core Energy with 17.5 percent, London-listed Faroe Petroleum with 7.5 percent and Germany's VNG with 2.5 percent.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.