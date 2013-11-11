OSLO Nov 11 Energy firm Statoil has made a find of between 57 million and 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in the Norwegian Sea, the country's Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

Statoil has a 35-percent stake in the find. The other partners in the discovery are: France's GDF Suez with 20 percent, Germany's E.ON with 17.5 percent, Norway's Core Energy with 17.5 percent, London-listed Faroe Petroleum with 7.5 percent and Germany's VNG with 2.5 percent.