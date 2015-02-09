OSLO Feb 9 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
has chosen an unmanned wellhead platform as the concept
for the Oseberg Future development phase I project offshore
Norway, it said on Monday.
"The alternative was to place the wells on the seabed, but
the costs of subsea wells have been tripled during the last
decade," Anders Opedal, senior vice president of projects in
Statoil said in a statement.
He added that the jacket-based unmanned wellhead platform
will reduce costs by several hundred million Norwegian crowns.
Unmanned wellhead platforms without facilities, helicopter
deck and lifeboats are new to Norway, but they have been used
for some time internationally, Statoil added.
The unmanned platform would be controlled from the Oseberg
field centre.
The investment decision is expected next winter.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)