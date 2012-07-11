* Statoil to restart crucial hub Oseberg before weekend

* Three fields producing, normal flow seen by end of week (Adds Statoil comment, background, details)

By Vegard Botterli

OSLO, July 11 Statoil will restart its Oseberg field centre, a key transport base for Brent crude, before the weekend, after the Norwegian government forced striking offshore workers back to work, easing supply fears in the world's No. 8 oil exporter.

Norway, which supplies 20 percent of Europe's gas and produces 2 million barrels of oil a day, threw oil markets off guard this week when it let a lockout threat by its oil industry nearly expire, stopping it only minutes before the deadline.

The 16-day strike over pensions had cut off 13 percent of the country's crude oil output and four percent of its gas output.

"We have resumed production on some fields, and we reckon the rest will be producing by the weekend," said Baard Glad Pedersen, head of information at Statoil.

"The process of transporting workers to the installation is under way and production is normalising."

Oseberg is part of the North Sea dated Brent benchmark used as the basis for many of the world's trades.

Statoil said three installations - Oseberg C, Brage and Heidrun - had resumed operations on Wednesday. They produce a total of 121,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.

Oseberg South, Oseberg East, Huldra and Veslefrikk, with a production of 55,000 bpd will restart shortly, with the first two starting as soon as the Oseberg field centre is operational.

After Statoil's installations have been restarted, the majority of output affected by the strike on the Norwegian continental shelf will be back to normal.

Statoil had said the strike knocked out some 230,000 to 250,000 bpd of oil and natural gas liquids.

RELIABLE SUPPLIER

Norway's labour minister stopped the strike just minutes before oil firms were set to lock out all offshore staff from their workplaces on Monday at midnight, saying her main concern was a cut in gas supplies for Europe.

Norway is keen to retain its image as a reliable supplier of energy and the minister said letting the lockout happen could have had serious consequences for Norway.

The oil and gas industry makes up half of its total exports and one-fifth of its gross domestic product.

Norway is the world's second-biggest gas exporter by pipeline, with the majority of supplies going to Britain, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

The dispute over early retirement at 62 with full pensions has raised eyebrows in Norway, where oil and gas workers are already the world's best paid.

Following government intervention, the next step is compulsory arbitration to define a new wage agreement

Offshore workers are not legally allowed to strike for another two years when they have a new round of negotiations over salaries and contracts.

Shares in the state-controlled firm were down 0.63 percent at 1011 GMT on Wednesday at 142.5 Norwegian crowns, right in line a small decline in the Oslo benchmark index. (Editing by James Jukwey)