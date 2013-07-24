OSLO, July 24 Norway's Statoil shut
production at its Heimdal field in the Norwegian North Sea late
on Wednesday after a power failure forced a partial evacuation
of the platform, state broadcaster NRK said.
State-controlled Statoil will now investigate the problem
and expects the field back online in one to two days, a
spokesman told NRK.
Statoil officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Heimdal is one of Statoil's most mature projects offshore
Norway and its production is only a fraction of its peak output
in the 1990s. It is expected to produce 0.11 billion cubic
metres of gas this year and 330 barrels of oil per day.
Statoil is the operator with a 29.4 percent stake while
other owners include Centrica (33.8 pct), State holding
firm Petoro (20 pct) and Total (16.8 percent).