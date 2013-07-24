OSLO, July 24 Norway's Statoil shut production at its Heimdal field in the Norwegian North Sea late on Wednesday after a power failure forced a partial evacuation of the platform, state broadcaster NRK said.

State-controlled Statoil will now investigate the problem and expects the field back online in one to two days, a spokesman told NRK.

Statoil officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Heimdal is one of Statoil's most mature projects offshore Norway and its production is only a fraction of its peak output in the 1990s. It is expected to produce 0.11 billion cubic metres of gas this year and 330 barrels of oil per day.

Statoil is the operator with a 29.4 percent stake while other owners include Centrica (33.8 pct), State holding firm Petoro (20 pct) and Total (16.8 percent).