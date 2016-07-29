RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 Brazil's Barra Energia
do Brasil Petróleo e Gás, which owns 10 percent of the giant
Carcara offshore oil prospect, will study invoking its right of
first refusal over Petrobras' sale of its 66 percent stake in
the area to Norway's Statoil, a source with direct knowledge of
the situation told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is known, said it agreed to sell its stake in the
BM-S-8 license block, home to Carcara, to Statoil for $2.5
billion. Barra is part owned by two U.S. investment funds
Riverstone Holdings LLC and First Reserve Corp.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
W Simon)