OSLO Aug 6 Statoil said it has
restored the electricity supply to its Visund oil and gas
platform in the Norwegian North Sea on Tuesday and plans to
resume production as soon as possible.
Visund halted production on Sunday when it unexpectedly lost
power and ran on a back up generator and a skeleton crew for
several days after most workers were airlifted to a nearby
platform.
Visund was expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day
this year and 0.45 billion cubic metres of gas in all of 2013.
Statoil owns 53.2 percent of the licence, state holding firm
Petoro has 30 percent, ConocoPhillips has 9.1 percent
and Total has 7.7 percent.