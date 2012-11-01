OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian energy firm Statoil plans to link onshore power to several North Sea oil and gas fields by 2018 in a 10 billion crowns ($1.75 billion) investment that could potentially reduce its future tax bill.

The project, which includes the giant Johan Sverdrup field along with smaller peers Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Dagny, would reduce the fields' carbon dioxide emissions by about 1 million tonnes a year, Statoil said in a statement on Thursday.

Norway will almost double its carbon tax on the oil industry in 2013, levying about 410 crowns per tonne of carbon dioxide as part of a plan to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.

The tax hike is intended to force offshore energy firms to get their power from the mainland, which generates nearly all of its electricity from hydropower, which emits little or no greenhouse gases.

Statoil estimates that the four fields, which will start up between 2015 and 2018, will need around 250-300 megawatts.

The four fields comprise the most promising developments in the North Sea in decades. Johan Sverdrup contains between 1.7 billion and 3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Statoil will devise a power supply plan for the fields by the fourth quarter of 2013 and expects to make a final investment decision in 2014.

Statoil operates part of Johan Sverdrup and Dagny, Lundin Petroleum operates the other half of Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg while Det norske is the operator of Ivar Aasen.

