UPDATE 3-Emerging markets, online growth help Zara-owner Inditex outpace H&M
* Feb apparel sales down 9 pct in Germany (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
OSLO Oct 28 Norway's Statoil was told by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that it was closing a probe into anticompetitive practices in oil price reporting and assessment, it said on Tuesday.
The announcement comes after a similar statement from BP .
"We have received the same information with regards to Statoil and (the) FTC," Statoil spokesman Morten Eek told Reuters.
European Commission officials in May 2013 raided the offices of BP, Shell and Statoil as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of oil and biofuel prices. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Feb apparel sales down 9 pct in Germany (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator has fined and reprimanded a subsidiary of Bank of Communications (Bocom) for failing to "discharge its duties" as a sole sponsor of a listing application of a mainland Chinese company in the city, it said on Wednesday.
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)