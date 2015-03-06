(Adds detail, analyst, project costs)
OSLO, March 6 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
postponed two of its biggest offshore developments on
Friday as low oil prices spur cost cuts, it said.
Statoil delayed the concept selection for the Arctic Johan
Castberg project by more than a year to the second half of 2016
while a similar decision on extending the lifetime of the Snorre
field to 2040, was also delayed a year.
"We have made significant progress in reducing costs for
Johan Castberg," Statoil said. "However, current challenges in
relation to costs and oil prices require us to spend more time
to ensure that we extract the full benefit of the implemented
measures."
Statoil had estimated Castberg, one of the world's
northernmost oil finds, would cost around $15 billion while
building a new platform at the Snorre field would cost around $4
billion.
Castberg, with up to 650 million barrels of oil equivalent,
could cost over $70 per barrel to develop while the Snorre
expansion could cost over $80 per barrel, analysts said. Brent
crude currently trades around $60 per barrel.
"These projects were already on the watch list before the
oil price started dropping and there has been quite a debate
about both of them for a long time," said Kjetil Bakken, an
analyst at brokerage Carnegie.
"On Castberg it's possible to bring the breakeven price down
to around $60 per barrel," he said.
A final investment decision on Castberg is now scheduled for
the fourth quarter of 2017 while production is expected to start
in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Although Castberg is not seen as time sensitive, a delay at
Snorre could jeopardise the entire project because the expansion
depends on the lifespan of the field's other platforms, licence
partners have said.
The new platform and other increased recovery efforts were
seen yielding about 300 million barrels of oil at Snorre.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Balazs Koranyi; editing by
Jason Neely)