* Makes surprise net loss of around $4.7 bln in Q1
* Operating profit beats forecasts
* Maintains dividend, shares rise
(Adds shale writedown detail, analysts)
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, April 30 Oil major Statoil swung
to a surprise first-quarter net loss on a writedown in the value
of its U.S. shale business, but its operating figures beat
forecasts and the firm pleased investors by maintaining its
dividend.
State-controlled Statoil, which operates in dozens of
countries from Canada to Africa, said it had cut its price
outlook for its U.S. business. It took about $6 billion in
impairments, felt the effects of plunging crude and gas prices
and enjoyed only a modest benefit from higher refining margins.
However, its exploration and refining businesses both
performed better than gloomy expectations, output beat forecasts
and its cash flow covered nearly all of its relatively high
investment spending.
"Underlying it's a strong quarter, showing we can function
as a company and deliver profitability with oil prices below $50
per barrel," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said.
Statoil said it cut its future oil and gas price assumptions
after the crude price crash and took a writedown after testing
its assets against the lowered price.
"We've assumed prices for 2017 of around $80 per barrel and
then a careful rise after that," added Saetre, a company veteran
who stepped up to the top job after Helge Lund left last year to
join BG.
Statoil has been among the most successful majors in
entering a fragmented shale business dominated by relatively
small players, picking up assets in the Bakken, Marcelus and
Eagle Ford formations.
The firm generated a tenth of it production in the quarter
from U.S. shale assets but the sharply lower price made a once
lucrative business a drag.
Crude prices bottomed out below $50 per barrel in
January and even at $65 per barrel now, trade down from around
$110 per barrel in June.
The impact of lower oil prices on profits of energy
companies Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total
has been softened by the strong performance of their
refining businesses.
"ROBUST SET OF RESULTS"
Statoil made a net loss of 35.4 billion crowns ($4.7
billion) for the quarter, below expectations for a profit of 3.8
but its adjusted operating profit was 22.9 billion crowns, ahead
of forecasts for 16.4 billion. It also kept its quarterly
dividend at 1.80 crowns per share.
"This appears a robust set of results from Statoil in the
context of quite low expectations," brokerage Jefferies said.
"While management is clearly responding to a lower near-term
oil price outlook, Statoil still has one of the most challenged
organic cash cycles amongst peers."
Still, high capital spending remains a concern as Statoil
plans to invest $18 billion this year, making the smallest
spending cut among any of the majors.
"We think asset sales are desperately needed to offset
stubbornly negative free cash flow pressure and an outlook for
rising net debt, and to avoid cutting dividends during and post
2015 also," Santander said.
Statoil shares were up 3.4 percent at 1330 GMT, reflecting
relief about the strong operations as investors mostly ignored
the non-cash impairments and the high spending.
"Exploration is incredibly important to us and we have the
financial strength and capacity to take a long term
perspective," Saetre said.
"I've been through situations before where we cut
exploration because it was the easy thing to do. We were
punished for that for years afterwards."
($1 = 7.53 Norwegian crowns)
