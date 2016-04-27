* Q1 operating profit beats forecasts
* Statoil shares jump more than 3 pct
* Maintains dividend and outlook
* CEO sees rebalancing of oil market
(Adds analysts, CEO comments, share price reaction, BP, Total
results)
By Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, April 27 Norway's Statoil beat
first-quarter earnings expectations on Wednesday and said the
global oil market was approaching a balance between supply and
demand, offering a glimpse of optimism on the crisis-stricken
industry.
Cost-cutting helped the company beat analysts' forecasts, as
its plan to slash $2.5 billion in costs on an annual basis from
this year, and axe up to 19 percent of its workforce compared to
at the height of the crude price boom, started to take effect.
Oil companies have slashed investments and jobs and
cancelled some projects to cope with a 60 percent drop in the
price of crude since mid-2014.
Statoil CEO Eldar Saetre, however, said the global market
was rebalancing and he had become more optimistic over the past
month.
"Whether it will be $80 (per barrel of Brent crude) in 2018,
or sooner or later? That is uncertain. But we are confident on
the direction towards a rise in prices," he said at the
company's earnings presentation.
His comments echoed those of BP CEO Bob Dudley who
said on Tuesday he expected crude prices to recover towards the
end of the year. Oil hit its highest level this year on
Wednesday, touching $46.8 a barrel, after rallying in the past
few months.
Shares in Statoil, 67 percent owned by the Norwegian state,
were up 3.7 percent by 0829 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent rise
in the Oslo benchmark index. It was among the
best-performing stocks in the Stoxx Europe 600 oil and gas index
.
Although Statoil's first-quarter underlying operating
earnings plunged 70 percent from a year ago to $857 million due
to lower oil and gas prices, they were above expectations for
$833 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Its core Norwegian business recorded a higher-than-expected
profit in the first quarter, while its international unit posted
a smaller loss than analysts had predicted, due to Statoil's
cost-cutting scheme.
"We think the key takeaway of Statoil's results is success
from their upstream cost reduction programmes which are driving
better bottom-line results," brokerage firm Bernstein said in a
note to clients. Bernstein has an Outperform rating on the
stock.
"Both Upstream Norway and Upstream International did better
than we estimated due to lower costs. Statoil is therefore
following the trend of the European majors group i.e. opex
reduction momentum, higher production, continued capex downside,
and ultimately falling oil price break-evens."
Statoil said it increased its underlying production by 2
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, after
adjusting for divestments.
The Norwegian company has less exposure to refining than
some oil majors, so has not benefited as much from rising
refining margins as the oil price tumbled.
It said it would propose a first-quarter dividend of 22.01
U.S. cents in line with its own guidance to keep the dividend at
this level for the first three quarters.
Like French peer Total, Statoil has proposed that
shareholders could choose shares over cash as a dividend
payment, a so-called scrip dividend. Total also maintained its
dividend on Wednesday as it posted forecast-beating net profits.
Statoil also kept its capital spending target of $13 billion
and a total exploration activity level of $2 billion this year.
However, analysts from Pareto, Carnegie and Exane BNP Paribas
said they expect capex to be lower than $13 billion this year.
(Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Susan Fenton)