OSLO, July 25 Norwegian oil and gas group Statoil reported second quarter operating results a touch below expectations on Thursday and maintained its guidance, including for both production and exploration activity.

State-controlled Statoil said adjusted operating profit fell 17 percent to 38 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.43 billion), trailing analysts' expectation for 40.7 billion crowns.

Its total equity production averaged 1.967 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the quarter, more than expectations for 1.92 million barrels. ($1 = 5.9105 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Victoria Klesty)