OSLO Feb 8 Oil firm Statoil said it would raise its 2012 capital expenditure by $1 billion to $17 billion as it seeks to develop shale oil reserves in the United States and reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations.

Adjusted net income rose to 14.5 billion Norwegian crowns compared with 10.8 billion crowns a year ago and a mean expectation of 13.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Oil and gas output in the fourth quarter rose year-on-year to 1.778 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Production was expected to fall to 1.750 million boed this quarter, compared with 1.768 million boed last year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)