OSLO, July 26 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
reported second-quarter operating results below
expectations on Thursday as higher costs weighed on the firm
even as it beat production forecasts.
State-controlled Statoil said its second-quarter adjusted
operating profit rose 5 percent to 45.8 billion crowns ($7.52
billion), missing expectations for 47.56 billion in a Reuters
poll.
Oil and gas output for the quarter totalled 1.786 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), ahead of expectations
for 1.715 million in a poll while its production cost per barrel
of oil equivalent rose 3 percent.
Sales prices for oil and gas were slightly lower than
analysts had forecast.
Equity production was 1.980 million boed and Statoil
repeated its full-year 2012 guidance for equity production
around 2 million mmboe.
($1 = 6.0920 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)