OSLO Oct 3 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has signed contracts for three drill rigs to be used offshore Norway at a total value of 9.2 billion crowns ($1.62 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

Statoil will use Bideford Dolphin rig owned by Fred Olsen-owned Dolphin Drilling, the Stena Don rig owned by Stena Drilling, and the Scarabeo 5 rig, owned by Saipem. ($1 = 5.6938 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)